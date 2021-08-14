Minister urges citizens to become responsible citizen, get vaccinated on this Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Saturday urged the citizens to prove themselves as responsible citizen on this Independence Day, get vaccinated and take precautionary measures to save Pakistan from the spread of this deadly pandemic.

In his message on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, the federal minister said that “We have to rise above differences and sectarianism and work for the development of Pakistan as a united nation”.

Ijaz Ahmad Shah also hoped to create a drug-free society for generations to come.

The federal minister congratulated all Pakistanis around the world, including Pakistan, on the occasion of Independence Day and said “breathing in the open air is a great blessing of Allah”.

Remembering the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) on this important occasion, he said “We will continue to raise our voice for the rights of Kashmir through every opportunity and at every forum”.

The minister hoped that soon our Kashmiri brothers will also be lucky to breathe in the open air.

“May Allah Almighty bless Pakistan long life”, he prayed.