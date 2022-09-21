Minister Turi agrees to increase Pak workforce in Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development of Pakistan Sajid Hussain Turi and Minister of Labor and Social Security of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev on Wednesday agreed to increase the number of Pakistani workforce in Azerbaijan.

In an online virtual meeting, both dignitaries discussed increasing bilateral relations, export of manpower and issues of mutual interest in detail.

The Azerbaijani minister told Sajid Hussain Turi that his country was witnessing a speedy development and it would need skilled manpower to complete various developmental projects.

Republic of Azerbaijan would like to learn from Pakistan’s experience in the field of manpower export and requested Pakistani side to extend its support in signing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Labour Center Statue.

Turi said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries on cooperation in the fields of labor employment and social security had been signed and now the time was right to implement it.

Sajid Hussain Turi said that both countries had always enjoyed brotherly relations and would be further strengthened through mutual cooperation and understandings in various fields.

Minister highlighted the need to convene the 1st meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) constituted under the MoU as soon as possible, adding Pakistan fully supports Azerbaijan in the formation of the Labour Centre of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and would sign and ratify its statute once concurrence of the relevant stakeholders was received.

Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, Sahil Babayev said that both the countries were enjoying good political relations, however, coordination on social and economic aspects needs further improvement. He expressed his grief and sympathies for the flood victims in Pakistan.

Minister of Azerbaijan also extended an invitation to his Pakistani counterpart to visit Baku to deliberate further on the subject. Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi promised full support to his counterpart and said that soon he will be visiting Azerbaijan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Irfan Hayee and senior officials from both sides were also present in the meeting.