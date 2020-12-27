LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the government will try its best to cover big chunk of population with free-of-cost coronavirus vaccine.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that private companies would be given permission to import coronavirus vaccine.

He said efforts would be made to provide vaccine free of cost or at minimum price to maximum number of people, adding that vaccine would be administered to front-line workers and senior citizens on priority.

The minister said that comprehensive model for administration of corona vaccine was being prepared in that regard.

Fawad, while criticising leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a personality who kept intact all the federating units of the country and added that unfortunately when the party went into the hands of Zaradaris, it lost its credibility.

He said that now the PPP was led by those who had confined the party to interior Sindh.

He said that kingdom system was also diminishing in countries like Bhutan and Austria, adding that it was very unfortunate that in Pakistan hereditary characters were in politics in the lust of power.

He said that the creation of Pakistan was the outcome of a democratic struggle. Whether premiership was a slot for internship which could be given to children, he questioned.

He said that Maryam Nawaz had never managed her kitchen, adding that she just enjoyed the empire of her father which was established after looting public money.

He said that today the country was facing inflation due to poor economic policies of the previous governments.

In two years, Rs 1600 billion had been transferred to the Sindh government by Centre, he added.

The minister said that Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri should hold long march against Murad Ali Shah and must ask him where he spent Rs 1600 billion.

There were numerous problems which people of Karachi were facing including non-availability of clean drinking water, lack of health and education facilities and others, he added.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the Sharif family enjoyed maximum concessions which no one else in the country ever availed.

He said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf slogan is to give respect to the country which, indeed, is the respect of all of us.”

He said that ll matters should be decided on merit. adding that the opposition movement was practically over now.

The minister said that PM Imran Khan had said that the parliament was the best forum to hold dialogue and let’s start from electoral reforms, adding that now the opposition should move one step forward.

To a question, he said that Pakistan tackled the first wave of coronavirus in a sensible manner and world was acknowledging the country’s efforts in this regard.

He said that national dialogue should be held on issues not on personalities.

He said there was a rift in the Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) because of undemocratic attitude of its chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.