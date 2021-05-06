ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on power projects under the Southern Balochistan Package.

Chairing a meeting to review the status of power projects under the development plan of Southern Balochistan here, the minister assured that the federal government would continue to play its due role in the development of the province.

During the meeting the ongoing development projects in Balochistan especially power related projects were discussed.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Secretary Power Division and high officials attended the meeting.