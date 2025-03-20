Minister Fazl condemns anti-state propaganda, calls for national unity

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday strongly condemned ‘malicious propaganda’ against the state and its institutions, calling for national unity, vigilance among masses to defeat country’s enemy.

The minister, while addressing a press conference emphasized that freedom of expression cannot be used as a shield to spread anti-national sentiments.

“We must all work together for the betterment of the country,” he said, urging citizens to prioritize the country’s interests above all else.”

Dr. Chaudhry expressed concern over the activities of certain YouTubers and social media influencers who, he claimed, were actively working against the interests of Pakistan. “Some specific YouTubers were spreading venom against the country, poisoning the minds of our youth,” he said.

He accused those individuals of becoming tools in the hands of ‘short-sighted enemies’ who were bent on destabilizing the nation.

The minister highlighted that social media platforms were being misused to propagate harmful narratives against the state and its institutions.

“These elements were engaged in propaganda that undermines the integrity of the country,” he stated. He further alleged that such activities were part of a larger conspiracy to weaken the country.

Dr Chaudhary criticized the opposition for boycotting the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security. He said this decision of the opposition was contrary to the national interests.

He said the military leadership gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the overall security situation in the country.

Dr. Chaudhry also aimed at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing them of engaging in politics of ‘hatred and division.’

He claimed that the PTI had attempted to damage Pakistan-US relations for political gains. “Attacking the state for political purposes is causing harm to the country,” he said, urging the opposition to cease its negative propaganda against the state.

The minister warned that the government would not tolerate any form of chaos or unrest. “The era of mischief and disorder will not be accepted anymore,” he remarked.

He praised the military leadership for its successful operation in resolving the Jafar Express incident.

Dr Chaudhry commended the armed forces for their effective handling of the situation, stating, “The Pakistan Army has once again demonstrated its capability and commitment to safeguarding the nation.”

The minister reaffirmed the commitment to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

He paid tributes to the sacrifices of security personnel in the war on terrorism.

Dr. Chaudhry also called for an end to the ‘dirty mindsets’ targeting military institutions.