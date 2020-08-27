Minister appeals opposition to support govt for approval of FATF bill

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Thursday appealed opposition parties to support Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI), government for approval of a Bill of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), being presented in the next session of the parliament.

Giving vote in favour of FATF by Opposition parties, was imperative to protect Pakistan from plunging into black list that could create financial and business trouble for this country, he stated in an interview with a private television channel here.

In the larger interest of the people of Pakistan, the opposition benches would have to convince the political forces for taking a solid decision regarding FATF, he said, adding after the approval of the bill, we could continue financial, social, economic and business matters in a proper manner.

Commenting on Karachi situation, he said: “It was the failure of Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh, which could not pay proper attention for the people of this big city.” After the 18th Amendment, he said it was the total responsibility of the provincial government to look into the issues of the provincial areas. About local government system, the minister said, “Empowering local bodies would help resolve civic amenities related problems.”

To a question regarding fake medical reports of Ex Prime Minister, he said the court had granted bail to ailing Nawaz Sharif, on medical grounds.

He further stated that Nawaz Sharif, would have to submit medical reports to the court, otherwise, Shahbaz Sharif, who was the guaranter of his brother, could face trouble like Yousuf Raza Gillani.