Minister announces day care center for women university, hands over Rs 5mln cheque to principal

MULTAN, Feb 24 (APP): Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana Wednesday announced to set up a mother day care center at women university Multan saying the government was committed to facilitate women and utilizing all resources to bring them to the national mainstream.

Fatyana also handed over a Rs 5 million cheque to principal women university Multan Uzma Qureshi for building the mother day care centre to facilitate teaching faculty during Dukhtaraan-e-Pakistan conference, which she attended as a chief guest.

Addressing the conference, she said that female students of educational institutions were an asset for the country and they must perform to the best of their abilities and talent to speed up the national development process.

The minister said, “We are proud of the women who rendered services selflessly for the country.”

She advised students to have some goal in their life and pursue their academic activities and career by putting all energies to achieve that goal.

She said that pursuing a goal was not an easy affair adding there are always difficulties on the way and advised students to endure obstacles with patience and ceaseless struggle.

Ashifa Riaz Fatyana also administered oath to executive body members of university’s students council.

She also inaugurated painting exhibition of art and design department of women university.

She distributed shields among the best performers of women university.

Later, she also attended a seminar titled ‘Pakistan’s cultural identity’ at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan.

“Pakistani culture is like a bouquet “and we are all part of it, she said while addressing the seminar at BZU Multan. She said that every Pakistani was an ambassador and urged the students to perform best and act the way that send the image of Pakistan as a peaceful country.

She said that constitution guaranteed equal rights for all citizens.

Minister also attended a capacity building workshop at Allama Iqbal Open University.