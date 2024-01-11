Minister advise citizens to maintain a healthy diet, use face masks as ‘pneumonia cases rises in Punjab’

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir Thursday urged people to remain vigilant while maintaining a healthy diet and using face masks as ‘pneumonia cases’ were continuously rising due to smog weather.

Talking to a private news channel he pointed out that people with weak immunity due to chronic cardiac, kidney and liver diseases or diabetes could easily contract the respiratory disease in cold weather. Health experts warned of an acute rise in pneumonia cases among elderly people and children, adding, citizens asked

to use plenty of rest, warm beverages, steam baths or the use of humidifiers in houses for air moisture and timely consultations with doctors.

He said that the major cause of increased cases was undiagnosed influenza and pneumonia cases, adding, citizens to immediately consult doctors and receive treatment after having respiratory issues.

He confirmed that the number of pneumonia cases was higher than the previous year, adding, a precautionary measure to protect young children from the harsh cold weather conditions prevailing in the province.

Replying to a question, he said that the Punjab government was cracking down on vehicles emitting smoke, adding, that action would be taken against all factories causing environmental pollution with district administrations closely monitoring all industries and brick kilns.

In addition to the school mask mandate, the public has been urged to use masks as well. Citizens are encouraged to take precautions to safeguard their health in the face of the ongoing smog crisis, he added.