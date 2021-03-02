“Milk Marketing and Social Mobilization” workshop begins at UVAS

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the University of Melbourne Australia organised a three-day the sixth farm advisors training workshop on “Milk Marketing and Social Mobilization” here at the

City Campus on Tuesday.

Pro Vice Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Prof Dr Masood Rabbani

presided over the inaugural session of the workshop while Project Manager

Dairy-Beef Project Team Dr Humera Iqbal and 40 participants from 22 public and private

sectors organizations besides officials of the livestock department Punjab & Sindh

participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said such trainings were necessary

for learning innovative knowledge and experience from each other.

He acknowledged the role of Dairy-Beef Project Team who provided advisory service

to facilitate the livestock farming community.

The objectives of the training workshop were to initiate reflection of farm advisor`s field

experiences, opportunities and challenges to implement Whole Family Extension

Approach (WFEA), engage farm advisors in training modules focused on the milk marketing

and social mobilization.