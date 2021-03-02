“Milk Marketing and Social Mobilization” workshop begins at UVAS

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the University of Melbourne Australia organised a three-day the sixth farm advisors training workshop on “Milk Marketing and Social Mobilization” here at the
City Campus on Tuesday.
Pro Vice Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Prof Dr Masood Rabbani
presided over the inaugural session of the workshop while Project Manager
Dairy-Beef Project Team Dr Humera Iqbal and 40 participants from 22 public and private
sectors organizations besides officials of the livestock department Punjab & Sindh
participated.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said such trainings were necessary
for learning innovative knowledge and experience from each other.
He acknowledged the role of Dairy-Beef Project Team who provided advisory service
to facilitate the livestock farming community.
The objectives of the training workshop were to initiate reflection of farm advisor`s field
experiences, opportunities and challenges to implement Whole Family Extension
Approach (WFEA), engage farm advisors in training modules focused on the milk marketing
and social mobilization.