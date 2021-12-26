MIIT, Ericsson Pakistan discuss digitalization

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MITT) and Ericsson Pakistan have discussed digitalization, skill development, and training for engineers in line with the vision of Digital Pakistan.

During a meeting with Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Chairperson of Ericsson Pakistan at Ericsson Middle East and Africa Ekow Nelson said Ericsson Pakistan was interested to deploy advanced networks as well as scaling up the Near Shore Centre to create job opportunities for engineers in Pakistan, said a news release.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said, “Strong measures are underway for connectivity in urban and rural areas of the country. Pakistan is the mega-market of technology and there is great potential in our youth. We are committed to supporting Ericsson Pakistan in achieving the digital objectives as per the vision of Digital Pakistan.“

During the meeting, Ekow Nelson, said, “Ericsson is committed to expansion and diversification to bring investment and the best technology to Pakistan in line with the vision of Digital Pakistan. The successful meeting with the Ministry is promising and we are looking forward to the future of technological advancement in the country.”

Present at the meeting, the Secretary of IT & Telecom discussed the regulatory and financial business models and policies for ease of conducting business.