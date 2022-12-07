MIH’s breast cancer awareness campaign continues

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP): Maroof International Hospital (MIH) on Wednesday continued its breast cancer awareness campaign to educate people about the prevention and treatment aspects of the disease.

According to a hospital spokesperson, the hospital started its breast cancer awareness campaign in October this year and since then, Maroof Hospital has organized and executed many awareness events and camps of varying magnitude with the objective of educating the masses with the theme “prevention is better than cure”.

On October 22, MIH’s Surgical Oncologist was live on PTV to address the concerns and questions of the general public on the issue. This was followed by other TV appearances of foreign-qualified Oncologists, Pathologists, Radiologists, and surgeons to raise awareness on self-checks, medical screening, and treatment options, he added.

He said that on October 27, the Maroof team was on-site at the U Microfinance Bank to impart knowledge to the female employees regarding the importance of screening and self-examination for the early detection of the disease.

On October 28, the hospital arranged an internal refresher session for its consultants to guide and counsel patients. In the last week of October Maroof conducted online awareness sessions for the employees of the British Council and Ufone, he added.

The last in the long string of events came in the form of an awareness session arranged in the PM Staff Colony Islamabad which included cancer survivors as guests so others may learn from their experiences and may be able to take better and timely action.

He said that the hospital has been offering mammogram screening services at half price from October 1st till December 31st, 2022, offering free consultations on weekends with its cancer physicians and surgeons.

Similarly, a support group has been set up at Maroof Int’l Hospital on that particular subject for supporting cancer patients and survivors.