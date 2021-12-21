National Members of a Christian Community wearing Santa Claus participating in a candle light vigil to pay tributes to Sri Lankan factory Manager Priyantha Kumara the victim of Sialkot incident. Tue, 21 Dec 2021, 7:22 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP63-211221 LAHORE: December 21 - Members of a Christian Community wearing Santa Claus participating in a candle light vigil to pay tributes to Sri Lankan factory Manager Priyantha Kumara the victim of Sialkot incident. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP63-211221 LAHORE: