APP63-211221 LAHORE: December 21 - Members of a Christian Community wearing Santa Claus participating in a candle light vigil to pay tributes to Sri Lankan factory Manager Priyantha Kumara the victim of Sialkot incident. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
