Mehfil-e-Milad organized at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, Oct 22 (APP):On the auspicious occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing organized two Mehfil-e-Milad events to celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at the Embassy College Auditorium and Chancery with religious zeal and fervor.

A function in Chancery, a renowned Pakistani scholar Qari Ghulam Rasool based in New York gave a virtual talk on “Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) and contemporary world”.

He dwelled in detail about the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH), his teaching and their relevance for all Muslims in today’s modern world.



In his remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moinul Haque highlighted the salient aspects of Seerat-ul-Nabi (PBUH) and stressed that the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a beacon of light for all humanity.



“It was our religious duty to act upon the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) who gave eternal message of peace, tolerance, human rights and love for humanity”.



A separate function was organized by the Pakistan Women’s Association Beijing (PAWAB), where participants presented Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH) and various speeches on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).



The events were attended by the Embassy officers and staff, their families and members of Pakistani community.