Mehfil e Milad held in embassies in Japan, Canada

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):The embassy of Pakistan Tokyo organized a ceremony (Mehfil-e- Milad) to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The program featured recitation from the Holy Quran as well as recital of several Naats offering tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH)) was a messenger of peace and his life provided an excellent model for bringing about coexistence and harmony among various communities as well as peace and stability in today’s world.

The Mehfil-e-Milad concluded with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Mehfil e Milad was also held by the embassy of Pakistan in Canada. Pakistan’s ambassador to Canada Khurram Rathore spoke on various aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He appreciated the formation of Rahmatul lil Aalameen Authority by Prime Minister Imran Khan.