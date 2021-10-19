Mehfil-e-Milad held at Pakistan embassy in Paris

PARIS, Oct 19 (APP):Mehfil-e-Milad was held at Pakistan Embassy here Tuesday evening to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Members of the Pakistani community and officials of the embassy participated in the event.



Community members including poets and children recited Naats while speakers highlighted various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), emphasizing that by embracing his teachings, humanity can achieve salvation.



Speaking on the occasion, Charge d’Affaires Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a messenger of peace and his life provided an excellent model for bringing about coexistence and harmony among various communities as well as peace and stability in today’s world.