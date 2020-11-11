Meeting held to discuss impact of climate change in Rabi crops

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): A delegation of Aviation Division led by Federal Minster for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Wednesday called on Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

The impacts of changing weather patterns and rainfall during the current Rabi Season on seasonal crops and wheat productivity were discussed, said a press release.

Pakistan Metrological Department officials briefed the delegation about the intensity of upcoming weather spell.

It was apprised that all the stakeholders should be taken on board in view of the upcoming Rabi season from November 2020 till April 2021, to minimize the adverse impacts of climate change on crops and especially on wheat productivity.

It was decided in the meeting that a Joint Working Group (JWG) of four Ministries comprising of Aviation Division, Ministry of Climate Change,

Ministry of Water Resources and Ministry of National Food Security and Research to be formed that will work jointly to workout solutions to mitigate the impact of weather change on crops.

It was also emphasized that the weather information and its impact on crops must also reach to the farmers through various means of communication.

Secretary Aviation, Hassan Nasir Jamy along with senior officials of Aviation Division and Pakistan Metrological Department were also present in the meeting.