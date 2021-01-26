Medical Camp provides treatment to inhabitants of coastal village

KARACHI, Jan 26 (APP): Scores of villagers belonging to Rehri Goth, located in the coastal area of Karachi were provided with an opportunity to be examined and provided with treatment, in accordance to their needs, by a team of experts almost at their door steps, here on Tuesday.

During the free medical camp organized by Green Star many people, mostly women, were found to be suffering from diabetes mellitus besides tuberculosis and some also inflicted with breast cancer.

The doctors referred many of these people to hospitals while asking others for follow-ups. Rehri Goth is among the most dilapidated and ignored areas of Karachi where vast majority of people are living beneath the poverty line and hence this free camp was no less than a blessing for them.

A mother of an ailing child said her son was ill for past many days but she could not visit any physician because she had no money to bear the expenses.

Another woman said she was not only examined by experts but also provided medicines absolutely free of cost.

The Free Medical Camp held with due provision for all necessary COVID induced SOPS was also visited by former MPA, Mehtab Akber Rashdi.

She on the occasion highlighting importance of free medical camps in the under privileged areas said presence of hundreds of women in the camp showed the dismal affairs of the health system in coastal villages.

Ms. Rashdi urged the area elders to look after the health of women and children as they are the most neglected segments of the community .