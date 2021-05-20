ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the media university would be equipped with all modern technologies.

“Media Uni will be a modern institution for animations, visuals, sounds and everything related to modern media,” he said while sharing a tweet of British High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis, who congratulated the minister and Professor John Vinney of Bournemouth University on signing a partnership to bring exciting media programmes to the youth of Pakistan.

The minister thanked the Nithavrianakis for his cooperation and said the collaboration with one of the top universities of the world in media technologies was a leap forward.