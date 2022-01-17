Media ad revenue jumps to Rs 260b in 2020-21: Report

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): The government’s business-friendly and prudent economic policies led to a boom in media ad revenue surging it to Rs 260 billion in 2020-21 from Rs 58 billion in 2019-20.

According to a document available with the APP, the country’s media industry flourished unprecedentedly during the said period despite the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The media budget comparison of the two years revealed that in the last fiscal year, the ad revenue of television grew by Rs 163.36 billion (630%), print Rs 33.4 billion (353%), digital Rs 315 billion (23%), OOH (out-of-home advertisement) Rs 2.5 billion (42%) and radio Rs 1.015 billion (102%).

The document also ranks top ten product categories for TV placing Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) at first, beverages & water second, telecom and mobile communications third, ready to cook foods fourth, and biscuits/confectionary on fifth.

The real estate, medicines, home appliances/electronics, government organizations, and financial services stood at sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth positions respectively.

The report noted that Unilever, Colgate Palmolive Pakistan, P&G Pakistan, Nestle’ Pakistan, GSK, Reckit Pakistan, PepsiCo, JAZZ, EBM and Continental Biscuits were among top ten companies for TV ad revenue.

According to the document, the government organizations topped the 10 products for ad revenue to print media, while educational institutions stood second and real estate remained at third position. It was followed by financial services, FMCGs, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, household appliances/electronics, health & beauty (Men) and automobiles respectively.