Mazari for consensus on issue of Al-Quds

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday urged Muslim countries to play their role in developing a consensus on the issue of Al-Quds.

She said this while talking in a ceremony held under the auspices of National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad. The day was observed to commemorate International Al-Quds day to echo the muslims commitment to the sacred cause of Palestine and to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian brethren.

She added that Pakistan and Iran share the same common perspective on Palestine as we oppose any attempt at undermining the just cause of the people of Palestine and we remain committed to the formation of an independent Palestine, with Al-Quds as its capital as enshrined in the United Nations resolutions.

Pakistan is unique as it is the only non-Arab country which participated in two Arab Israeli wars on the side of our Arab brothers, the 1967 and the 1973 wars in which Pakistani pilots fought with Jordan and Syria respectively and even shot down Israeli planes. In 1974, at the OIC Summit in Lahore, PLO was recognized as the sole legitimate representative of the people of Palestine. And even today, Palestinian military personnel are being trained in Pakistani institutions.

In every cause, there is always a choice and the choice is either to surrender or to struggle.

In the cause of Palestine today, some have chosen to surrender to brute force and recognize Israel as it represses the people of Palestine. This undermines all United Nations resolutions. For Pakistan, which has a principal stance on Kashmir as well, Palestine is a sacred cause and surrender is not an option.

Pakistan is therefore committed to supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people till the achievement of their goals.

In these times of the Corona virus and in the context of the human siege of Palestine and Gaza we affirm our solidarity with the people of Palestine and we feel that our solidarity with the heroic people of Palestine must be supported and sustained, she added.

Dr Mazari said OIC had not been effectively supporting the freedom movements in Kashmir and Palestine.