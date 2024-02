May-9 violence: ATC sends independent MPA-elect to jail for identification parade

LAHORE, Feb 16 (APP):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent independent MPA-elect Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of attacking Jinnah House, during May-9 riots.

Earlier, the police produced Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal and requested the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade. The police submitted the accused was involved in attacking Jinnah House and claimed that a video footage was also available in this regard.

However, the defence counsel opposed the plea and requested the court to discharge his client from the case.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, allowed the police’s plea and sent the accused to jail for identification parade. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term, February 23.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.