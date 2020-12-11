Maulana always preferred personal gains over national interests: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday said Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had always preferred political and personal gains over national interests.

“Maulana always valued himself over national interests and hatched conspiracies against state institutions in collaboration with external elements,” he said while addressing a news conference here.

Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, he said the JUI-F chief was using the religion to protect its vested interests.

He put some questions for Maulana asking him to reply in the upcoming public meeting of Pakistan Democartic Movement (PDM), scheduled to be held on December 13 in Lahore.

Accusing Fazlur-Rehman of maintaining close liaison with non-state actors, Gandapur said he should tell the nation about his connections with MI6, a foreign spying agency.

He accused Maulana of having contact with the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and asked him to disclose details himself, otherwise these would be made public.

The minister also sought details of Fazlur-Rehman’s meeting with Indian national security advisor Ajit Doval, which was also attended by Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Hind director Maulana Mahmood Madni, he added.

The minister said at the time when prime minister Imran Khan was pleading the Kashmir issue in an effective way, the JUI-F chief started Azadi March towards Islamabad to harm the Kashmir cause.

Gandapur also alleged Maulana for being involved in instigating sectarian violence in the country and getting funds from the anti-state elements.

Sharing the details of Maulana ‘Benami’ assets with media , he said the JUI- chief had made properties after plundering the national wealth.

Maulana Fazl had been the part of every government to loot the public money and building his own empires.

According to the details, the JUI-F chief owned around eight properties worth billions of rupees in his name in different cities and abroad, besides dozens of other assets through front-men.

He has no businesses and other source of income declared then how he purchased ‘Benami’ properties in the name of his sons and front-men, he claimed.

The minister challenged Maulana to deny these properties if the details were wrong and file a defamation suit against him.

Gandapur said Fazlur-Rehman after being rejected by people of his own constituency in general election-2018, had now managed to become the head of PDM.

“Gang of decoits is out to hide their corruption and Maulana has became its head,” he added.

When Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto came into power, the minister said Maulana was at the forefront in issuing a religious decree that a woman-led regime in the country was ‘Haraam’ (forbidden) and took back his ‘Fatwa’ after acquiring a diesel permit.

He said despite massive corruption by the previous rulers Pakistan was now moving in the right direction, and today the economic indicators were positive.

He said undeniable evidences had been collected against the opposition leaders that exposed their corrupt practices, and they would never able to escape from accountability.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, already apprised the nation that these all corrupt leaders would join hands to hide their corruption when the accountability would start against them.

“Opposition is staging a drama just to hide their corruption and putting public lives at risk amid second wave of coronavirus,” he maintained.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, had been declared by the court as a proclaimed offender and he was residing in these properties shamelessly which he made with the ill-gotten money.

The minister said Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, had also come out to protect her family’s corruption by holding protests and public meetings, he said.

Commenting on the recent Gilgit-Baltistan elections, the minister said the elections were held in a free, fair and transparent manner and those who were blaming of any rigging should approach the the election tribunals.