ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has expressed his deep appreciation for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative of adopting the Japanese Miyawaki planting technique in the country’s urban localities to fight environmental pollution.

Lauding the PM’s vision for Green Pakistan on Tuesday, he said that he highly values this very fruitful initiative by the Pakistani PM of using Japanese style Miyawaki technique, which is unique and was pioneered by Dr. MIYAWAKI Akira, a Japanese botanist and expert in plant ecology who advocated the value of natural forests, said a press release.

“Combating environmental challenges is one of the priority areas for Japan and we appreciate the Government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for creating a pure, green and healthy environment for the people,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the Japanese Miyawaki approach, dozens of species that suit the environment are planted in the same area, close to each other, which ensures that they grow in a competitive environment, allowing the trees to grow faster compared to normal plantation.

The envoy expressed the resolve that Japan supports PM Khan’s vision of green Pakistan as this spirit was demonstrated by the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad by planting many trees in the compound of the Embassy as well as in the Islamabad Japanese Garden recently