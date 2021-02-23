Masood urges Pakistani youth to fight Kashmir case

LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has said that a strong, united and economically prosper Pakistan guarantees the independence of Kashmir.

Addressing a seminar at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore here on Tuesday, he urged Pakistani youth to excel in their respective field of studies to make the country stronger, adding that role of the Pakistani youth was vital in the freedom movement.

About the sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth for freedom, he said about twelve to fifteen boys under the age of 23 were brutally martyred in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) daily.

“Today is the 23rd February and it is a dark day in the history of Kashmir; I dedicate this day to the victims of rape, a crime that was committed in early 1990s in Kunan Poshspora, where women were cordoned off by the Indian armed personals and were raped en masse; the youngest victims was 5 years old and the oldest was 80; many of those who are still alive and have scars on their bodies and minds,” Sardar Masood Khan said.

He added that the mass rape was committed to punish entire Kashmiri nation because they were Muslims and they had not given a right to India to determine their statehood or political future.

He urged the youth to develop the advance skills of communication and write posts and blogs to expose inhumanity and cruelty of Indian regime in the occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi laid stress on promoting research on Kashmir in Pakistan universities, saying that GCU was going to establish a Center of Excellence in Kashmir Studies very soon.

Prof. Zaidi expressed profound gratitude to the students of GCU Debating Society, Dramatics Club and Music Society for making very reassuring and heartening presentations on contemporary situations of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

PTI’s Senator-elect Dr Zarqa Suharwardy briefed the students about the history of Kashmir dispute. Academician Prof Zafar Iqbal Sindhu also spoke.