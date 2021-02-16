Maryam Nawaz criticized for teaching constitution to SC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Adviser to the prime minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday severely criticized Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President Miss Maryam Nawaz.

Mirza tweeted that Maryam taught lesson of constitution to Supreme Court despite being a convict and drop out from the college and having history of attacking Supreme Court during their stint in government.

Responding to a tweet of Ms Maryam,he said the family traditions of Ms Maryam are so dark as the unruly party workers of PML-N stormed into the Supreme Court, in 1997, forcing Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah to remove the finding of contempt against Nawaz Sharif.

“Look at her audacity! a convict and college drop out, living off her family wealth (very basis of which are in dispute as being proceed of crime) is teaching Constitution to Supreme Court,” he tweeted.

He urged Ms Maryam Safdar to go through the history of the theory of necessity as the

political birth of her father Nawaz Sharif and his party PML-N took place in the lap of the ancestor of the theory of necessity.

“Your yeast includes the politics of buying and purchasing which was initiated in Changa Manga by Nawaz Sharif,” he said adding Prime Minister Imran Khan will end such mal practices.