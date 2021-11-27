Maryam failed to produce London flats’ receipts: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Safdar for not providing money trail of four flats purchased by the Sharif family in London.

In a tweet, he said first Maryam Safdar claimed that she did not own any property anywhere. Later, it was told that the flats were owned by her.

The minister said the Sharif family brought ‘Qatari letter’ to justify the flats’ purchase when asked as to how the flats were purchased.

He said Maryam had resorted to many tricks including submission of fake trust deed in the court and others, but failed to produce receipts of the flats.