Marriyum leaves for Turkiye to represent Pakistan at 12th OIC info ministers conference

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has left Islamabad for Turkiye to participate in the 12th Conference of the Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held in Istanbul on October 21-22.

Marriyum will represent Pakistan at the conference which is aimed at discussing different issues including fake news, Islamophobia and misleading propaganda against the Muslims and Islam, said a news release here on Thursday.

On the sideline of conference, the minister will meet her counterparts and senior officials of other countries including Turkiye’s deputy minister of tourism and culture.

A strategy will be devised at the conference for curbing the misleading propaganda against the Muslims and Islam.