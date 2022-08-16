Marriyum grieved over loss of precious lives in traffic accident on M-5

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the traffic accident near Jalalpur Pirwala Interchange on Multan- Sukkur Motorway.

In a statement, the minister expressed her sympathies and condolences with the families of the deceased.

She said that all were grieved over the tragic accident and she shared the grief of the bereaved families.

Marriyum Aurangzeb prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the persons injured in the accident.