Marriyum grieved over loss of lives in helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed deep grief over martyrdom of six army officials in a helicopter crash in Harnai , Balochistan last night.

In a statement, the minister expressed her condolences with the families of the martyred, saying that the sacrifices of Pakistan forces were unforgettable and highly commendable.

The minister said those who were martyred in the accident were the real heroes and the entire nation saluted for their great sacrifices.