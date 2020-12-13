ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam announced that Islamabad Marghazar Zoo would be transformed into a world-class wildlife conservation facility center soon.

According to a press release issued here, he said that a comprehensive plan has been chalked out to transform the Islamabad Marghazar Zoo into the wildlife conservation center.

He said a decision to this effect has been taken by the Islamabad wildlife management board (IWMB) during its second meeting held on December 8 presided over by its chairman Rina Saeed Khan.

Named as the Margalla Wildlife Conservation Center, the facility will be a first of its kind the state-of-the-art and well-planned set-up established as a part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clean and green agenda for overall environmental sustainability and wildlife conservation, which will be home to local wildlife species kept in open enclosures for both public entertainment, education and research purposes, SAPM revealed.

He emphasised, “This was completely a new concept rolled out under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean and Green Pakistan Agenda and the incumbent government’s environmental-friendly and wildlife conservation and protection policies as a part of the biodiversity conservation efforts.”

Malik Amin Aslam said that the wildlife conservation facility would span over 82 acres in the foothills of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) and house wildlife sanctuaries, a vet hospital, rescue and trauma centre for indigenous species and research on the flora and fauna of MHNP.

Due to its close proximity with MHNP, the area was a natural habitat for wildlife species, which would be re-designed to help fulfill our national commitments regarding wildlife conservation, protection and their welfare goals, he added.

“All the available resources would be utilised to develop a facility at the Margalla wildlife conservation centre for rescue and rehabilitation of wildlife species in their natural habitat.

It is also part of the plan to rescue and rehabilitate injured and abandoned wild animals as well as treat and feed them for their complete rehabilitation, which would be released back into the their natural habitats after their recovery at the rescue-cum-rehabilitation facility within the centre.

Spelling out overarching objectives, Aslam said that the proposed wildlife conservation centre would aim to promote wildlife conservation and sustainability.

The planned rehabilitation/rescue centre would be well-trained staffed with well-qualified and trained wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and management skills; veterinary and wildlife specialists to provide strong management with scientific operations based around the concept of animal well-being and health care for them, he added.

PM’s aide also revealed that the wildlife conservation centre would also house an education and information centre for creating public awareness about local flora and fauna.

Introducing electric trains was also a part of the plan that would give visiting families, particularly children, a living and pollution-free amusement experience of being in the world-class wildlife safari park.

“We as a part of the present government ‘strongly’ believe that by conserving wildlife, we’re ensuring that future generations can enjoy our natural world and the incredible species that live within it,” he remarked.

However, to help protect wildlife, it’s important to understand how species interact within their ecosystems, how they’re affected by environmental and human influences and ponder over viable ways to deal with challenges to the wildlife conservation and protection, the PM’s aide Malik Amin stressed.