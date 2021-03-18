March 23: A day after which Iqbal’s dream & Quaid's struggle materialized

Raziq Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):March 23 is the day when the All India Muslim League under the prudent leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah set a direction to translate the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal of an independent state for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent into reality, passing a unanimous Lahore Resolution-1940, commonly known as the Pakistan Resolution.

“All India Muslim League on this significant day pledged to initiate a movement for a separate land for the Muslims of the sub-continent to end their miseries,” renowned scholar Prof Fatah Muhammad Malik said while talking to APP.

He said in his famous Allahabad address, Iqbal made it clear that Islam had its socio-economic system and, to implement it, a separate, independent political entity was a must.

Guided by Iqbal’s vision, the Quaid began working to muster the full support of Muslims realizing the importance of having their own homeland.

An independent state for the Muslim minority was the need of the hour as it was facing untold miseries and disgrace at the hands of British rulers and their Hindu subordinates, coupled with growing social and economic disparity between the two nations.

A crisp spring day in 1940, under the shadow of the Badshahi Mosque, in a city that has been at the heart of the Muslim subcontinent for centuries, leadership of All India Muslim League headed by Muhammad Ali Jinnah resolved to create a separate homeland for their people.

Flanked by leaders of the All-India Muslim League and the Khaksars, Muhammed Ali Jinnah took to the stage in Minto Park to address the thousands in attendance, laying down the unequivocal demand for Pakistan.

The Quaid had said “The Lahore Resolution of 1940 (known as Pakistan Resolution) is the result of what may be considered one of the most significant political movements in recent world history.” It led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

This homeland was destined to survive and thrive despite being plagued with innumerable conspiracies and intrigues hatched in rapid succession by ill-wishing forces.

It proclaimed self-perceived nationhood for the 80 million Indian Muslims who had been contented with being a minority for almost 80 years since the 1860s.

Prof Fateh Malik observed that Pakistan could achieve progress and prosperity only by pursuing the path set by our founders leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

“It is the day to reaffirm our commitment to correct the mistakes made in the past and hold ourselves accountable to steer the country on road of progress and prosperity,” he asserted.

He said March 23 proclaimed the birth of a nation and the launch of a struggle to carve out a territorial base in India’s body politic. This, in short, is the prime significance of Pakistan Day, which commemorates that landmark resolution.

The resolution was moved in the second open session on the afternoon of March 23.

The first session on March 22 had been taken up by, among others matters, Jinnah’s extempore two-hour presidential address in which he argued for the most part the Muslim case for separate nationhood in sociological and political terms and called for “their homelands, their territories and their state” so that they could “develop to the fullest our spiritual, cultural, economic, social and political life in a way we think best, and in consonance with our own ideals and according to the genius of our people”.

Moved by Premier Fazlul Haq of Bengal and seconded by Choudhry Khaliquzzaman (UP), this lengthy resolution comprising some 450 words was supported by Maulana Zafar Ali Khan (Punjab), Sardar Aurangzeb Khan (NWFP), and Sir Abdullah Haroon (Sindh) before the session was adjourned till the next day.

On March 24, when discussion on the resolution was resumed, it was supported by Mohammad Ismail Khan (Bihar), Qazi Mohammad Isa Khan (Balochistan), Abdul Hamid Khan (Madras), Ismail Chundrigar (Bombay), Syed Abdur Rauf Shah (CP), and Dr. Mohammad Alam (Punjab).

Prof Fateh Mailk said Pakistan came into existence seven years after the resolution of March 23, 1940 is a wonder in itself. It was created in the wake of sharp ideological divides that were exacerbated by the prejudiced conduct of the Hindu leadership, whose sole aim was to subdue the Muslim population after India’s independence from British colonial rule.

Inspired by the sagacity and farsightedness of philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal and founder of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Muslims of the subcontinent soon realized that they risked becoming a permanent minority if India remained undivided after Independence.

This realization was not based on apprehension alone but on solid calculations. In the emerging, post-independence scenario, it was likely to become nearly impossible for Muslims to protect their fundamental rights under the umbrella of the Hindu majority, whose leaders and elite had already started exhibiting hegemonic attitudes.

Jinnah’s address to the Lahore Conference motivated multitudes of Muslims to launch a sustainable, unwavering movement for freedom.

With unflinching resolve and great sacrifices rendered by Muslims of the sub-continent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan came into being on August 14, 1947 and appeared on the world map as a sovereign state.

Since then, Pakistan defended its independence and faced all problems and challenges bravely, failing all the sinister designs of enemies on every front; besides laying a solid foundation for sustained progress towards its cherished goal.

Every year, the nation celebrates March 23 as Pakistan Day with a renewed pledge to make the country the strongest by all means, especially on economic and defence fronts so that no one could even think of casting an evil eye on the motherland.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said March 23 had a great significance in the national history and he believed it was the day when “we celebrate our independence in a befitting manner.”

The present government, he said, was taking far-reaching steps to transform the country into a state in line with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam .

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan highlighted background and objectives of the Pakistan Day, raising a number of poignant questions about reasoning behind creation and meaning of Pakistan, its justice, social and economic systems.

Now, it is the time of doing something practical, not raising mere emotional slogans. That is why this nation has chosen Imran Khan as its prime minister for practical work,” he said.

The minister underlined the need for promoting the culture of self-accountability in the society.