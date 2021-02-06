Malaysian umbrella NGO gifts blankets as a mark of solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

MIRPUR (AJK): Feb 06 (APP):The Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization (MAPIM) and Pakistani Friends of Kashmir gifted blankets for their Kashmiri brethren as an expression of solidarity on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day observed the nation-wide in Pakistan and AJK on Friday.

“A simple ceremony was held at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis where the President AJK, Sardar Masood Khan received blankets, handed him over by the former High Commissioner for Pakistan to Malaysia, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, on behalf of MAPIM and other Pakistani donors”, AJK President office said in an official statement released to the media here Saturday.

“The aid is particularly meant for the refugees from Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)”, the Statement added.

On the occasion, the President AJK, Sardar Masood, expressed his profound thanks to MAPIM’s President Haji Mohd Azmi, Malaysian people and Pakistani Friends of Kashmir for their moral and humanitarian support to the Kashmiris.

Mohd Azmi, he said, was a statesman of international standing who had also planned to establish direct relations between Malaysia and Azad Kashmir. This plan would again pick up momentum after the Covid pandemic, he said.

Masood Khan appreciated Malaysia’s consistent and valuable support to the Kashmiris, both at the level of Malaysian leadership and its people. He also expressed his profound gratitude to Mohammad Nafees Zakaria for his efforts in bringing Malaysia and Pakistan closer.

He recognized the Ambassador’s strong and steadfast efforts to advocate and plead the case of Kashmir during his various diplomatic assignments around the globe.

Earlier this month, MAPIM had presented a cheque of RM 50,000, as a gesture of solidarity and humanitarian assistance to the Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), at a ceremony attended by the incumbent High Commissioner for Pakistan to Malaysia, H.E. Amna Baloch as Chief Guest.

In its efforts to muster broader support for the Kashmir cause, MAPIM has established its Friends of Kashmir Youth Forum and ASEAN Friends of Kashmir.

While the plight of Kashmiris spans over seven decades, the Indian military siege of Kashmiris since 5th August 2019, has raised deep concern among the Muslim countries over the perpetual genocide of Kashmiri Muslims that has been taking place to primarily change the demography in IIOJK.

The communication blockade and reports of arbitrary detentions, extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, sexual harassment, inhuman treatment and destruction of the properties of Kashmiri Muslims in IIOJK have prompted United Nations Rapporteurs to warn the Indian government and stop atrocities committed by the India occupation forces with impunity against defenseless Kashmiris.