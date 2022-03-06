ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Sunday said the mammoth gathering at PTI public meeting in Mailsi echoed with slogans in favour and love for the Captain (Imran Khan).
The crowd enthusiasm gave a befitting response to those who cast doubt on the popularity of PM Imran Khan among the masses, he tweeted.
Mailsi echoed with slogans in favour of PM Imran: Farrukh
