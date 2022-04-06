Lucky cement launches graduate, post-graduate scholarship program for students of Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): In continuation to support education in Pakistan and provide affordable education for deserving students, Lucky Cement Limited has launched yet another scholarship program for the youth of District Lakki Marwat.



Under this program, eligible students can apply for graduate and post-graduate scholarships programs. The Company will cover the tuition fee expense of the selected students, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.



Students residing permanently and holding domicile of District Lakki Marwat can apply for the program through Company’s website.

The program offers an opportunity for the students from this district to attain a degree from leading universities in Pakistan as well as from government universities of KPK.



Students can apply for various disciplines including Business Management, Engineering & Medical.



The aim of the program is to make education accessible and affordable for deserving students especially from rural areas regardless of their financial background.



Continuing with its long-term vision to provide merit-based support for the deserving and less privileged segments of society, the Company has granted a number of scholarships to various students of leading universities in Pakistan.



Furthermore, to empower women through education the Company has been supporting two leading Government girls’ schools in Karachi, which have been transformed into model girls’ educational institutions in collaboration with an NGO.



This will be the second batch of students that will be granted these scholarships, earlier the Company also announced scholarships for intermediate and vocational training for the students of District Lakki Marwat.