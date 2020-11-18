Love with Holy Prophet (PBUH) integral part of Muslim faith: CM

LAHORE, Nov 18 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that any blasphemous act in the garb of freedom of expression was intolerable as love and affection with the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was an integral part of the faith of every Muslim.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-lil-Alameen Week would be officially celebrated every year in the month of Rabiul Awal with fervour and different programmes would be held to pay homage to the most blessed and merciful life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The celebrations were continued in the province, he added.