Long, continuous struggle needed to purge country of corrupt mafia: President

LAHORE, Mar 6 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said a long and continuous struggle was needed to purge the country of the corrupt mafia, which had pushed it into poverty through loot and plunder.

Since the state had a vital role in social reformation and development of the country, there was a need to follow the golden principles of Riyasat-e-Madina, he said while addressing a function of Akhuwat Foundation here.

The president said with the country bestowed by Allah Almighty with His blessings during the global challenge of COVID-19 pandemic, he believed that Pakistan had a bright future.

He appreciated the Akhuwat Foundation for its social services and mentioned the Foundation’s important role in providing low cost housed to the poor segments of society.

President Alvi referred to the teachings of Holy Quran as well as the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Muhmmad (Peace Be Upon Him) and said the Akhuwat Foundation was also doing the important job of providing loans to the poor for employment.

He said Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also stressed on the equal role of women in the country’s development.

The president also urged the need of bringing the people with disabilities (PWDs) in the national mainstream.