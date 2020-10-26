ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold cultural activities to observe Black Day and express solidarity with the Kashmiris brothers who are fighting for their right of self-determination on October 27.

The day is being aimed to highlight atrocities committed by the Indian forces against the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

An “exhibition of photographs and paintings” will be held to show the plight of Kashmiris,an official said on Monday.

He said that the video documentaries will also be screened on large projector at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian to highlight the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

He said that a competition of speeches and tableaus will also be held among students from various educational institutions of the federal capital.

Banners with slogans in support of the Kashmir would also be displayed at prominent locations at Lok Virsa premises at Shakarparian, he stated.