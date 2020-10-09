Locust threat successfully overcome: Lt Gen Moazzam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP): Chief Coordinator of National Locust Control Center (NLCC), Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz Friday said that the Locust threat was subsided in the country as the challenge had successfully been overcome now.

Speaking at an event here NLCC, he said that all institutions including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had worked together to eradicate the crop munching pests.

The NLCC chief said Army Aviation also worked day and night in the fight against the locusts.