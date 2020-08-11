Locust presence reported only from two districts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Presences of desert locusts on Tuesday was reported from Tharparkar and Nagarparkar areas adjacent to Indian border, whereas nothing such was recorded in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

According the latest details of desert locust issued by National Locust Control Centre (NLCC), the presence of locusts was reported only in Tharparkar and Nagarparkar Sindh.

From across the country, no locust was present in two provinces including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas its presence was reported from one district of Balochistan and one district of Sindh, NLCC said in a press statement.

During last 24 hours, about 194,500 hectares area has been surveyed, whereas control operation has been carried out on 1,320 hectares area of districts Tharparkar and Lesbella.

Meanwhile, aerial control operation with the help of Beaver Aircraft has been carried out over 400 hectares in the area Diplo of district Tharparkar.

During last 06 months the joint teams formed to combat desert locust carried out anti locust operation on 1,106,463 hectares of land across effected areas of the country.