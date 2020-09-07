Living nations never forget martyrs, sacrifices: SAPM

ATTOCK, Sep 07 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday initiated plantation of 5,000 saplings in connection with Defence Day to tribute the war heroes of 1965 at Ghazi Barotha project site in Kamra village Attock.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM said living nations never forget their martyrs and always remember their eternal sacrifices.

Malik Amin Aslam said, “This campaign has been named after the war heroes of 1965 including Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, MM Alam and other martyrs. Our Armed Forces are always ready to fight the enemy and February 27, 2019 is a clear example of this.”

He added that during this Defence Day plantation campaign trees were being planted on the Ghazi Barotha project. It was a perpetual charity and everyone should take part in planting saplings.

“A Shauhada (Martyrs’) Park will also be constructed at this place soon and eight cricket grounds will also be constructed.”

Amin informed that 5,000 saplings would be planted at Ghazi Barotha and 1.2 million saplings would be planted in the current phase of tree planting.

The SAPM said that this year 200 million trees would be planted across the country in connection with the ongoing monsoon tree planting campaign and soon this target would be raised to one billion.

“Pakistan is ranked fifth in terms of vulnerability due to climate change and I am working hard to change its global climate risk ranking.”

He said that 33.1 percent of the area in the country should be covered by forests while there was only 5 percent of the area covered by forests.

In addition, he said proper care and maintenance of all plants would be arranged, he added.

The Special Assistant said that the main objective of this campaign was to make the sacred motherland greener and beautiful so that environmental pollution could be eradicated from the country.

He urged the masses that on this important occasion the people should join hands with the government and cooperate in this campaign to increase the beauty of the country