ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Legendary Urdu poetess Parveen Shakir was remembered on her 68th birthday anniversary across the country on Tuesday (Nov 24) to pay rich tribute for her literary services.

Known as ‘Commuter of Fragrance, Parveen Shakir was born on 24 November, 1952 in Karachi. She was one of those female poets who could be regarded as pioneers in defying tradition by expressing the “female experience” in Urdu poetry.

During her educational career Shakir earned three Masters degrees in English Literature, Linguistics and Bank Management, and a PhD in Bank Administration.

Shakir joined civil services of Pakistan in 1976 in customs department. She was appointed as second secretary in the department in 1986, Private channels reported.

Shakir was the first female poetess who expressed emotions and feelings of a young girl in a realistic manner. Spontaneity in expression was the hallmark of her poetry that mesmerized the young lot especially girls.

“Khushbu” gave her a dream start and then her road to success never stopped. She employed mainly two forms of poetry in her work – ghazal and free verses. Her poetry is a subtle and beautiful combination of classical traditions and modern sensitivity.

Her prominent work is based on feminism, romanticism and social stigmas. It won’t be wrong if we say that she was the first woman poet, who used the word ‘larki’ in her writings in a man dominated Urdu poetry.

Shakir’s poetry is a reflection of feminine perspective on love, romance, aloofness, separation and intimacy.

On December 26, 1994, her car collided with a bus while she was on her way to work in Islamabad. The accident resulted in her death at only 42, a great loss to the Urdu poetry world. The road on which the accident took place is named after her as Parveen Shakir Road.

The Parveen Shakir Trust was organized in 1994. The trust holds the Parveen Shakir Urdu Literature Festival, which aims to foster the next generation of Urdu literary figures.