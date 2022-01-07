Lahore varsities’ students, faculty spend ‘A Day Out with Army’

RAWALPINDI, Jan 07 (APP):The students and faculty members of various universities of Lahore Friday visited Lahore Garrison for ’A Day Out with Army’.

The students and faculty from UET Lahore, Punjab University, FC College University, Lahore School of Economics, National College of Arts and Kinnaird College attended the event, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The students showed keen interest and enthusiasm towards military activities in field conditions.

Upon arrival at the venue, students were taken to weapons and equipment stalls where tanks and APCs exhibited combat negotiation of obstacles system.

This was followed by a demonstration of Combined-Arms battle drills.

The students were also afforded a chance to ride the tanks, APCs and other military vehicles. At logistic support arena, students were familiarized with vehicles recovery demonstration, medical evacuation, supply chain management and communication equipment.

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Mohammad Abdul Aziz along with the Vice Chancellors of UET Lahore, Punjab University, FC College University and LSE were present on the occasion.

During interaction with the students, Corps Commander appreciated their energy, zeal, enthusiasm and urged the students to stay focused and consistent in their studies to become productive and helpful members of Pakistani society.

The vice chancellors of universities appreciated the conduct of event and suggested to increase the frequency of such events.