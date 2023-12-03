Lahore-Guangzhou flight operation from Dec 20

LAHORE, Dec 03 (APP):China’s Southern Airlines has announced that flight operations of Lahore-Guangzhou will resume from December 20.

Allama Iqbal International Airport official sources told APP that the first resumed route of China Southern Airline was the Lahore-Urumqi route, which resumed in June of 2023.

Similarly, now the second route of Lahore-Guangzhou is also being resumed from Dec 20, 2023. The resumed route is expected to have almost three return flights carrying an approximate of 177 passengers per flight.

This shows increased and prosperous relationship between Pakistan and China, sources said.

This is very pivotal flight operation which would help promote trade and tourism between China and Pakistan.

Sources suggested that the resumed flight operations are a good sign and are expected to have a healthy impact on sectors such as education and tourism between the two countries. Traders and students have rejoiced at the start of the flight operation between Lahore and China’s Guangzhou.