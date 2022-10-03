Lack of quorum forced adjournment of Senate sitting

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): The proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned on Monday due to the lack of quorum.

Immediately after pointing out of the quorum by Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi ordered ringing of the bells.

After a few minutes, the Deputy Chairman ordered recounting and declared that the House lacked quorum and adjourned the session till 4 pm Tuesday.