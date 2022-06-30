KU, PMSA to collaborate on policy research in maritime affairs

KARACHI, Jun 30 (APP):The University of Karachi (KU) and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) have agreed to undertake integrated policy initiatives on various challenges along the 1046-kilometer coastline of the Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

It was decided during a meeting between PMSA Director General Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig HI(M), and KU Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Nasira Khatoon held here at the KU VC Office, said a statement released on Thursday.

The meeting further discussed collaborative efforts to identify and develop policy proposals and briefs for various stakeholders in maritime-related affairs.

It was decided that both the institutions would facilitate each other in research, focusing mainly on maritime law, maritime security, blue economy, social uplift of coastal communities, challenges to the national coastline and local communities, conservation, and protection of marine flora and fauna, oceanography and maritime tourism.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on initiating dialogues on diverse issues related to maritime affairs among scholars, experts, and policymakers to generate discussions on maritime awareness as well as socio-economic challenges faced by coastal communities for the benefit of policy circles and masses in general.

To achieve these objectives, both parties would jointly organize training, workshops, seminars, and similar events on maritime issues for capacity building of the students and researchers. Admiral Baig also offered internship opportunities for the students of KU at the PMSA.

Earlier, focal person of KU-PMSA Samina Qureshi briefed the members about the aims and objectives of the MoU signed between the varsity and the maritime security agency while Cdr M Faisal Sadiq COMOSRON23 from PMSA shared the progress already achieved since the MoU signing in April last year.

The DG PMSA and the acting KU VC also exchanged souvenirs and organizational crests on the occasion. The PMSA delegation included Cdr Muhammad Farooq, Director of Training, and Lt Taimur, Deputy Director of Coordination.