KPT fire tenders, trailer pumps deployed at in Karachi: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday said that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) fire tenders and trailer pumps were deployed at various locations in Karachi.

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs, on the request of commissioner Karachi, fire tenders and trailer pumps are deployed at Yousuf Goth, Kharader, Muslim Gymkhana to drain the rainwater accommodated in these areas. Earlier, KPT also distributed food among the people of affected areas around KPT after torrential rains wreaked havoc on Karachiites.