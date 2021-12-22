KP LG elections start of modern, devolved system: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday describing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections as “start of modern, devolved system”, said that directly elected Tehsil Nazims will improve governance and create future leaders.

“Amidst the noise over KP LG elections, no one realizes these elections are start of modern, development LG system as exists in successful democracies,” Imran Khan said in a twitter post.

The Prime Minister further said it was for the first time in 74 years history that the country had an empowered LG system.