KP govt taking result-oriented steps to promote technical education

PESHAWAR, Jul 24 (APP): Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is taking result-oriented steps for promotion of technical education in the province to equip youth with technical skills.

He was speaking at the 19th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA), held under his chair, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM said that technical educational institutes of the province would be brought at par with the needs of the modern era, so the youth should not face any hardship in finding employment.

The BoD meeting reviewed progress on decisions taken in the last meeting of the board and detailed discussion on the agenda items approved some of them.

Besides, Secretary Law Masood Ahmad, Secretary Planning & Development (P&D) Mahmood Shah, and Secretary Industries Saqib Raza other members of the board also attended.

The meeting approved the handing over of the remaining 17 technical training institutes operating under KP System of Technical & Vocational Education and Training to the authority.

The board, after holding discussion on all agenda items regarding the regularization of recruitment in various cadres in KP-TEVTA and creation of new vacancies in the newly merged districts, decided that industries and finance and other concerned departments should sit together to resolve all matters within a period of two weeks and then present it for final approval.

During briefing on the implementation of decisions taken in last meeting, the board was told that all decisions including KP-TEVTA regulations had been implemented. The board also approved the formation of a monitoring & evaluation committee for KP-TEVTA.