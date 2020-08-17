KP Govt approves 300 vacancies for establishment of Tourism Police

PESHAWAR, Aug 17 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved creation of 300 vacancies for the establishment of Tourism Police to promote tourism in the province.

This was told in a meeting of tourism department held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood khan in the chair.

Initially tourism police will be deputed in five touristic districts of the province including Swat, Upper Dir, Chitral, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

District level officers of the tourism police will be hired from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on deputation basis whereas constables and other officials of the tourism police will be recruited on initial basis.

The tourism police will function as a special wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress so far made on various developmental schemes launched to boost tourism sector in the province as well as implementation status of Prime Minister Directives in this regard.

The meeting was informed that a law has been enacted in the province for the transfer of government premises/properties and rest houses to tourism department and outsourcing of these rest houses for revenue generation with the aim to promote tourism activities and to extend maximum facilitation to tourists in the province adding that the provincial cabinet has formally approved the transfer of possession of 167 government own rest houses to tourism department for further outsourcing to reputable investors to ensure there better utilization.

Similarly, consultancy services are being hired for the mapping of tourist sites and finalization of marketing plan.

The meeting was further informed four different sites have already been identified for the establishment of tourism zones in the province which include Ghanool in district Mansehra, Madaklasht in district Chitral, Thandyani in district Abbottabad and Mankyal in district Swat whereas eight new sites have also been identified for the establishment of tourism zones which include Kalash valley Chitral, Shahi and Bin Shahi Lower Dir, Jaroga Fall, Piyah Valley, Niyag Dara Swat, Margozar, Mahabanr, Eilum Buner, Sirin Valley and Manoor Valley Mansehra.

It was informed that Integrated Tourism Management Plan is being prepared for Hazara and Malakand Division under which various line departments would work together under a well coordinated plan to boost tourism activities in the aforesaid divisions.

The meeting was further told that Tourism Management Information System is being launched to extend maximum online facilitation, services and information to local and international tourists.

Regarding the construction of access roads in tourists sites of the province, it was informed that seven different projects have been approved which include construction of Thandiani Road, Mankyal-Barha Sehrai Road, Sheshikooh-Madaklasht Road, Sopat Valley Road, Kalam-Kumrat Road, Patrak-Kumrat road, Thall-Jazbanda Road and access road to Shaikh Badin Tourists Spot in Southern Spot of the province.

“A scheme worth Rs. 167 million has been approved for boosting recreational and tourist activities on various dams of the province and similarly another scheme worth Rs. 147 million has been approved for the establishment of Rest Areas in various tourist sites of the province”; it was informed and added that feasibility study has been completed for installation of chair lift at Naran whereas work is in progress on the feasibility of Water Theme Park in district Swabi and cable car project at Kumrat under Public Private Partnership.

It was decided in the meeting to launch in anti-encroachment campaign to remove illegal constructions and encroachments in tourists sites of the province.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister termed the promotion of tourism sector as one of the top priorities of his government and said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government was taking result oriented steps to promote tourism sectors.

He expressed the hope that as a result of these steps, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would term into a hub of both national and international tourism. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zufiqar Bukhari while appreciating the steps being taken by the provincial government to promote tourism sector stressed the need to launch a mass scale campaign to give awareness to the tourists as well as the general public about these initiatives.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari attended the meeting on special invitation. Secretary Tourism Abid Majeed, Special Secretary to CM, Muhammad Khaliq, Additional Secretary Tourism, Junaid Khan and other relevant high ups of tourism department also attended the meeting.