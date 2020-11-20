KP CM directs C&W Deptt to introduce E-Work Order System

PESHAWAR, Nov 20 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday directed all the high ups of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to take necessary steps to introduce E-Work Order System for the contracts of developmental projects and to ensure that Work Orders were issued to the contractors within 10 days positively after the award of contracts.

He has directed all the relevant departments to sit together and devise a workable strategy to put an end to the practice of “Ring” in the award of contracts with the aim to ensure cent percent transparency in the process of contract and to ensure quality of work in the developmental projects.

He issued these directives while chairing a progress review meeting of Communication & Works and Irrigation departments here.

Besides, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash, administrative secretaries of relevant department attended the meeting.

The chief minister has directed all the provincial departments to get the PC-1s of their developmental schemes reflected in the Annual Development Program (ADP) approved from the competent forums by December 15 this year, adding that he would held a review meeting of the entire ADP after the given deadline and made it clear that in case of non-compliance, strict actions would be taken against the responsible ones.

Regarding the postings/transfers of officials working on the same post for over two years, the chief minister made it clear that no compromise would be made on the transfer of such officials, and directed the heads of all departments to immediately transfer all such officials and submit certificates to this effect along with the lists of transferred staff.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about the developmental schemes, posting/transfers of staff and other related matters of the above mentioned departments.

Briefing the meeting about progress on Motorways/Expressways projects under the Works & Communication department, it was told that EOI had been invited to start practical work on Swat Expressway Phase-II project whereas PC-1 of Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway project has been prepared and submitted to P&D department, adding that commercial/ financial feasibility study of the project would be completed by 1st week of December this year.

Regarding the proposed Dir Motorway Project it was informed that feasibility study of the project had been awarded to the selected firm and commercial/financial study of the same would be completed by February next year.

It was further informed that a total of 44 developmental schemes of C&W department were reflected in the ADP out of which 39 have been approved whereas all the officials of the department working on the same post for more than two years have been transferred.

Briefing the meeting about the progress of Irrigation department, the meeting was informed that implementation of the Chief Minister directives regarding removal of encroachments on River Swat was in progress and a strategy has been devised to clear River Swat of encroachments phase wise.

The meeting was told that overall 99 encroachments of different natures were identified on River Swat adding that out of the 99 encroachments, 30 have been removed in the first phase and 12 in the second phase while the rest would be removed in the next phase.

Similarly, 69 encroachments have been identified on River Panjkora and notices have been issued by the district administration for their removal. Regarding the ADP of the department it was told a total of 21 schemes were reflected in the current ADP of the department out of which 20 were approved.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister termed the timely completion of developmental schemes as one of the top priority of his government and directed the high ups of all departments to ensure physical progress on these developmental schemes as per given the timelines so that these are completed in the stipulated time period.